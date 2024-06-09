Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,292 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.62% of Triumph Financial worth $67,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,552,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

