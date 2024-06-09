TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.93. 2,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

