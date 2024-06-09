Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of Truxton stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

