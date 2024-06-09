Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.77

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.77 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 36.88 ($0.47). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 35.46 ($0.45), with a volume of 4,474,038 shares traded.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £517.72 million, a P/E ratio of -591.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.74.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 71,535 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($33,911.53). In other news, insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,907.11). Also, insider Roald Goethe acquired 71,535 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £26,467.95 ($33,911.53). Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

