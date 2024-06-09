Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.26

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.26 ($4.03) and traded as high as GBX 366.50 ($4.70). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.67), with a volume of 199,062 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TYMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.61) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £710.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,918.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.18.

In other Tyman news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.69), for a total transaction of £48,743.88 ($62,452.12). 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

