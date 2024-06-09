TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

