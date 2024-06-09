Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

