United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.89.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

