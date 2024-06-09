United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
United Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL
Insider Activity at United Airlines
In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.