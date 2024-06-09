United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $643.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.72. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $382.24 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $332,349,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Rentals by 88.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after acquiring an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

