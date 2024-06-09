UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $110,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 91,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,839,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $968,269,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $490.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

