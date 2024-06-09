Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 15.12 and last traded at 15.23. Approximately 71,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 74,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.60.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.58.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.