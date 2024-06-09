Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 43.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. Upstart has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $52,326.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,675.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,610 shares of company stock worth $5,482,773. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

