Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,966 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 3.45% of Urban Edge Properties worth $74,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 249,635 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

UE stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

