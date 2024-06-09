Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.