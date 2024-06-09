Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

