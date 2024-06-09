Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Holdings Raised by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,978,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTES opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

