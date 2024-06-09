Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Holdings Raised by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,978,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTES opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

