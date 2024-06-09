Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

