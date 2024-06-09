Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $112,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,714,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.17. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

