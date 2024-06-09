Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Down 20.8%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 2,601,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,944% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

