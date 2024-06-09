Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.