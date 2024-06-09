Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,032 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $472,638. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

