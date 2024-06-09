Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,687 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.95% of Viavi Solutions worth $66,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,321,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 718,004 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 285,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,956 shares of company stock worth $418,759 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

