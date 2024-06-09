Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Shares Up 4.3%

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

