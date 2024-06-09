Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after buying an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,858,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $90.53 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

