Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

