Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 913 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,836,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

