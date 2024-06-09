Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $408.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average is $351.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $229.44 and a 12 month high of $430.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

