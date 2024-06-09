Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 10,656 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,656 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,818 shares of company stock worth $2,088,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $36.72 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

