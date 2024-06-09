Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,295 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after acquiring an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in F5 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $165.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.46. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,260 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

