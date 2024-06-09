Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 6,021 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

