Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

