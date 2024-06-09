Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 319,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Price Performance
NYSE VIPS opened at $16.11 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop
Vipshop Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.