Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 319,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.11 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

