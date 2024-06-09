Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

