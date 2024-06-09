Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $563,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $35.01 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.