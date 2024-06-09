Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. FMR LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after buying an additional 2,494,156 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after buying an additional 1,950,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

