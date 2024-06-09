Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

