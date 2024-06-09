Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $204,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

