Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $500,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

