Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $597,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

