Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $444,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.0 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

