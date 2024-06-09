Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.