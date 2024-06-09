Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

