Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,303 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $229.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.