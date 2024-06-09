Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,473 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,435.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,487,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

