Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,968 shares of company stock valued at $35,020,500 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

