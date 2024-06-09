Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,619 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.10. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

