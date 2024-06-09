Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,174 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 314.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $268.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

