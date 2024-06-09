Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,132 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after acquiring an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.