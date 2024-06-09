Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,423 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $183.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average of $204.17.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

