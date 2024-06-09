Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 559 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

